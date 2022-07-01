What you need to know
- Apple's powerhouse Mac Studio came out in March.
- The company is now offering the Mac Studio refurbished to customers.
- It comes with a decent discount of around 10%, and will likely ship before a new one will.
Apple has today released the refurbished version of its most powerful Mac, the Mac Studio, offering customers the chance to buy one with a 10% discount.
Apple's Mac Studio with M1 Max is now available for the price of $1,799, a $200 saving on its original $,1999 price tag. Apple's refurbished store is a great option for anyone who doesn't quite want to fork out the whole price of a Mac or any other Apple device for that matter. Refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty, free delivery, and returns, and come fully tested for functionality. They also receive genuine Apple replacement parts if necessary and a "thorough cleaning."
What's more, they even come in a brand new box with all the cables and accessories you'd get from a full-price model.
Refurbished models are a particularly good shout close to their launch. The Mac Studio was only released in March, so any device you buy right now is guaranteed to be barely four months old. If you need a Mac Studio quickly, you also stand to receive a refurbished model before a new one. Shipping to the same location in the U.S. gives you a July 6 date for the refurb model, and July 12-19 for the new one.
Apple is also offering the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra refurbished, however, these sold out pretty quickly from the refurbished site:
The M1 Ultra version refurbished is priced at $3,599 when available. Outside of the U.S., the M1 Ultra version is still available, for example in the U.K., where it has the same price in pounds.
Apple's Mac Studio comes with a 10-Core CPU and 24-Core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. It also has great connectivity with multiple USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. The Mac Studio is one of the best desktop Macs Apple has ever created and is a great option for creative and studio workers with resource-intensive workflows. If you're heart-set on a new Mac Studio, you might want to hang on until Amazon Prime Day, as the Prime Day Apple deals we're expecting may well include Mac Studio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New M2 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown shows it's just the old one in disguise
Apple's new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale and people are doing what they tend to do with new things — they're taking the machine apart. The latest to take a screwdriver to Apple's new notebook is iFixit, and the result is further confirmation that this is essentially the M1 model but with some small tweaks and a new CPU.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition has some awesome extras
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition brings you a number of extra collectible items. They're of the highest quality and worth any fan's time.
Review: Logitech somehow made its best wireless mouse even better
The MX Master 3 is a fan-favorite among many for wireless mice, but Logitech just made it even better with the new MX Master 3S.
Your Mac Studio looks better with these accessories
The Mac Studio doesn't come with any accessories. Here are the ones we think you should buy.