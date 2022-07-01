Apple has today released the refurbished version of its most powerful Mac, the Mac Studio, offering customers the chance to buy one with a 10% discount.

Apple's Mac Studio with M1 Max is now available for the price of $1,799, a $200 saving on its original $,1999 price tag. Apple's refurbished store is a great option for anyone who doesn't quite want to fork out the whole price of a Mac or any other Apple device for that matter. Refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty, free delivery, and returns, and come fully tested for functionality. They also receive genuine Apple replacement parts if necessary and a "thorough cleaning."

What's more, they even come in a brand new box with all the cables and accessories you'd get from a full-price model.

Refurbished models are a particularly good shout close to their launch. The Mac Studio was only released in March, so any device you buy right now is guaranteed to be barely four months old. If you need a Mac Studio quickly, you also stand to receive a refurbished model before a new one. Shipping to the same location in the U.S. gives you a July 6 date for the refurb model, and July 12-19 for the new one.

Apple is also offering the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra refurbished, however, these sold out pretty quickly from the refurbished site:

Wow, it looks like the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip has already disappeared from Apple’s refurbished store in the US. Probably because brand new M1 Ultra models are shipping in 7-9 weeks, and the refurb was available much sooner and for 10% off. Keep checking periodically! — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) July 1, 2022

The M1 Ultra version refurbished is priced at $3,599 when available. Outside of the U.S., the M1 Ultra version is still available, for example in the U.K., where it has the same price in pounds.

Apple's Mac Studio comes with a 10-Core CPU and 24-Core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. It also has great connectivity with multiple USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. The Mac Studio is one of the best desktop Macs Apple has ever created and is a great option for creative and studio workers with resource-intensive workflows. If you're heart-set on a new Mac Studio, you might want to hang on until Amazon Prime Day, as the Prime Day Apple deals we're expecting may well include Mac Studio.