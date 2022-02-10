What you need to know
- Apple's new macOS 12.2.1 update fixes a nasty bug that caused some Macs to run out of battery.
- macOS 12.2 introduced a bug that caused Bluetooth accessories to wake Macs from sleep when they shouldn't.
- Apple says macOS 12.21 also includes security updates.
Apple's newly released macOS 12.2.1 update fixes an issue that caused some Macs to see their batteries drain when not being used.
People reported that their Macs were waking while sleeping and draining their batteries after installing macOS Monterey 12.2 with Bluetooth accessories thought to be the culprit. After investigation it appeared that Bluetooth accessories were waking Macs more often than they should, causing unusually high battery drain. Apple says that the bug has now been fixed with the new macOS 12.2.1 update.
macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.
Apple also recently made macOS 12.3 available to developers and public beta testers with those who installed the update noting that the same battery drain issue was fixed for them, too.
In terms of the security fix that macOS 12.2.1 implemented, Apple says that was related to WebKit specifically.
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher
Those who have not yet installed macOS 12.2.1 should do so as soon as possible — the update can be installed via the System Preferences app as normal.
Remember folks, the best Mac is an updated Mac!
Apple bags drama series 'The New Look' starring Juliette Binoche
Apple TV+ has announced the signing of The New Look, a drama series starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche.
Review: Stress less, focus more, sleep better with Cove
Wearing Cove two times a day for 20 minutes can help mitigate anxiety leading to less stress and better sleep. Here's what it does and how it works.
Fraggles + Foo Fighters is just about as awesome as you'd expect it to be
What do you get when you combine Foo Fighters and 'Fraggle Rock' you say? You get something awesome, of course!
Protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max with these awesome cases
Got an iPhone 13 Pro Max? Here are some of the best cases we've found to protect your investment.