Apple's newly released macOS 12.2.1 update fixes an issue that caused some Macs to see their batteries drain when not being used.

People reported that their Macs were waking while sleeping and draining their batteries after installing macOS Monterey 12.2 with Bluetooth accessories thought to be the culprit. After investigation it appeared that Bluetooth accessories were waking Macs more often than they should, causing unusually high battery drain. Apple says that the bug has now been fixed with the new macOS 12.2.1 update.

macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

Apple also recently made macOS 12.3 available to developers and public beta testers with those who installed the update noting that the same battery drain issue was fixed for them, too.

In terms of the security fix that macOS 12.2.1 implemented, Apple says that was related to WebKit specifically.

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

Those who have not yet installed macOS 12.2.1 should do so as soon as possible — the update can be installed via the System Preferences app as normal.

Remember folks, the best Mac is an updated Mac!