Apple could be about to give one of the Mac's most important apps a refresh when macOS 13 is announced during next week's big WWDC opening keynote, according to a new report.

Writing for Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that Apple is getting ready to revamp the macOS 13 Settings app to make it more closely mirror that of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. That means that we can expect new options on a per-app basis, making it easier for people to gain granular control over what individual apps can do.

[...] the Mac will get some redesigned apps and a much-needed overhaul to System Preferences to make them more in line with Settings on iOS. That includes organizing settings by app.

The Mac's Settings app has seen minor tweaks in recent macOS revisions but it sounds increasingly likely that we should expect this upcoming release to change things more thoroughly. Apple is expected to announce the successor to macOS Monterey during a June 6 stream that will also mark the beginning of this year's WWDC22 event.

During that same stream, we expect Apple to announce iOS 16, an update that could well add support for an always-on lock screen in preparation for the big iPhone 14 announcement later this year. Apple's current best iPhone, iPhone 13 Pro, was rumored to get the same feature last year but ultimately didn't.