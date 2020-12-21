If you don't need apple's latest and greatest M1 MacBook Pro, you can make a significant saving on the now previous-gen mid-2020 MacBook Pro at Amazon where it is $249 off its original retail price. That's a match for a one-day sale running at Best Buy where both the 256GB and 512GB models are discounted by that amount.

The mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro features a 8th-generation Intel processor on the higher-end versions and an updated Magic Keyboard. The machines are equipped with 13.3-inch Retina displays, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and pack in 8th-gen Intel Core processors. Notably, the machines on sale today feature a 256GB or 512GB SSD and Intel Core i5 processor.

We took the new MacBook Pro to task in our in-depth review, praising its faster speeds, better graphics, and the improved scissor-switch keyboard. We also put together a detailed 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air comparison to help those choosing between the two.

The deal won't last for long, so be sure to make the most of the price drop while you still can. If you miss it or the MacBook Pro isn't quite right for you, then peruse our list of the best MacBook deals for some other ways to save.