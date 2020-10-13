At its October iPhone 12 event, Apple has finally revealed its brand new HomePod mini, a tiny smart speaker.

Apple has confirmed that the new HomePod mini, a redesign of its larger, original HomePod, will be a tiny smart speaker for your home.

The new mini Homepod will feature plenty of features from the old HomePod like Siri support, etc. It has a similar backlit touch surface and yes, it lights up when you wake Siri from its slumber. Construction-wise, HomePod mini features a mesh fabric created for acoustic performance. The whole thing is just 3.3 inches tall!

Apple claims "amazing bass response" despite the compact design, with 360-degree sound probably helped by the fact this thing is a small sphere. You can, of course, connect two together wirelessly to create a stereo pair.

The new device runs on Apple's S5 chip, formerly the brains of Apple Watch Series 5, so you shouldn't be sat waiting for Siri to do its thing.