Apple HomePod Mini KitchenSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has officially announced HomePod mini.
  • HomePod mini sells for just $99.
  • It runs on Apple's S5 chip (Apple Watch) and will be released in November.

At its October iPhone 12 event, Apple has finally revealed its brand new HomePod mini, a tiny smart speaker.

Apple has confirmed that the new HomePod mini, a redesign of its larger, original HomePod, will be a tiny smart speaker for your home.

The new mini Homepod will feature plenty of features from the old HomePod like Siri support, etc. It has a similar backlit touch surface and yes, it lights up when you wake Siri from its slumber. Construction-wise, HomePod mini features a mesh fabric created for acoustic performance. The whole thing is just 3.3 inches tall!

Apple claims "amazing bass response" despite the compact design, with 360-degree sound probably helped by the fact this thing is a small sphere. You can, of course, connect two together wirelessly to create a stereo pair.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

The new device runs on Apple's S5 chip, formerly the brains of Apple Watch Series 5, so you shouldn't be sat waiting for Siri to do its thing.

Apple HomePod Mini Internal Hardware OverlaySource: Apple

This being Apple in 2020, there's an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip so these things will now when your iPhone is nearby for fancy handoff features. You'll have to wait a little while before that comes, though. The same goes for Amazon and Pandora support, too.

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music. Multiple HomePod mini speakers work together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms, all in perfect sync. By placing two HomePod mini speakers in a single room, a stereo pair can be created for a wide soundstage, filling the space with rich, enveloping sound.

Typical of Apple, privacy is important with HomePod mini, too. Apple says that personal requests – requests that use your data, for example – will only work when the device knows you're home.

You can order your very own HomePod mini from November 6, with delivery set to take place week of November 16. You can also order any color you want, so long as it's either Space Gray or White.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup alongside the new device.

Of course, Apple's iPhone 12 event is competing with Amazon's 2020 Prime Day event, where you can snag some of the best deals around on a whole host of products!

This story is updating, please keep refreshing the page.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.