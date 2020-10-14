When Apple unveiled its new HomePod mini speaker at Tuesday's iPhone event, the company also introduced a new feature that would work across almost all of Apple's devices called Intercom. The feature will allow family members to record voice messages that can be sent through a number of Apple devices to alert everyone in the house that it is time to leave, you are on the way home, or to ask what everyone wants for dinner.

As reported by MacRumors, it appears that one key Apple device is missing support for Intercom. While the feature will be supported by the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, CarPlay, AirPods, and of course the HomePod itself, the Mac is mysteriously missing the feature.

As Apple explains, Intercom will give family members a fast and easy way to connect with others at home, whether they are sitting in the living room or driving home in the car.

A new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home. One person can send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home — and their voice will automatically play on the designated HomePod speaker. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, so everyone in the household can get Intercom notifications and send Intercom messages from the backyard or on their way home.

MacRumors notes that, for personal devices like an iPhone, Intercom messages will show up as a notification with an option to listen to the message. You'll also be able to choose when you receive Intercom messages depending on your location.

On personal devices, Intercom messages appear as notifications with the option to listen to the audio message. Users can also choose when Intercom notifications are delivered to their iPhone (Never / When I'm Home / Anywhere), and can select who can use Intercom via the Home app if they have remote access. Apple is also including an accessibility option that transcribes spoken messages on personal devices.

Intercom will roll out in a future software update across Apple's lineup and could be available as soon as HomePod mini launches on November 16.