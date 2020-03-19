What you need to know
- Apple yesterday announced two brand new iPad Pro models.
- Both of them are now available to pre-order on Amazon.
- They'll be released on March 25, 2020.
Yesterday, Apple announced its two brand iPad Pro models featuring revolutionary LiDAR scanners, a new 12MP camera, 4K video and support for Apple's new Magic Keyboard with trackpad. Now, they're available to pre-order on Amazon in every configuration.
Get 'em while they're hot
New Apple iPad Pro
Available to pre-order now, will be released on March 25.
Apple's brand new iPad Pro models come with new A12Z Bionic chips, 12MP camera, 4K video, LiDAR sensor for AR and support for a trackpad or mouse with iPadOS 13.4.
Apple made the announcement about its new iPad Pro models yesterday, March 18. In a press release it said:
Apple today announced its most advanced iPad Pro. Now with the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world's best device for augmented reality (AR)
We've got plenty of guides to the new iPad right here at iMore, including our 'Everything you need to know' guide, a comparison of Apple's newest iPad Pro vs the previous model, more information on Apple's new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad and an in-depth look at Apple's new LiDAR technology from our very one AR expert Russell Holly!
