What you need to know
- Apple announced the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro alongside the refreshed tablets.
- But you don't need to buy a brand new iPad Pro to use it.
- The new keyboard and trackpad work on older 2018 iPad Pro models, too.
Apple announced a refreshed iPad Pro earlier today, with a new Magic Keyboard unveiled alongside it. At first blush, it appeared that anyone wanting that new keyboard would need to buy a new iPad, too. But that's not the case at all – it's compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro models, too.
That's excellent news if you don't intend on upgrading to a new iPad Pro this year but want to enjoy everything the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro has to offer. And it has a lot to offer!
The all‑new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB‑C port for passthrough charging, and front and back protection. The Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach iPad Pro magnetically and to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.
Oh, and it has scissor switches, too.
None of that will come cheap, though. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro starts at $299 and goes on from there depending on which iPad Pro you plan on pairing it with.
Still, setting that price aside, this does look like the keyboard and trackpad combo I've been waiting for. Now to save those pennies before the May release date!
A magic keyboard
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
A trackpad with your keyboard.
Ever wanted to use a trackpad with your iPad Pro? Now you can, and it just so happens to have a keyboard attached to it as well.
