Apple is expanding repair support for out-of-warranty iPhones beyond AppleCare, beyond Apple Stores, beyond even Apple Authorized Service Providers. Right now, today, they're launching a brand new program for Independent Repair Providers and here's what it covers.

But, even when you factor in Apple retail, that's still not everywhere and certainly still not everyone. So, in typical measure 1000 times, cut once, Apple has realized they have to do more. And so, they're announcing an additional program for Independent Repair Providers. IRP.

Apple's had the Authorized Service Provider program, or ASP, for a long time now, and it's grown to support 1,800 locations in the U.S. and over 5,000 internationally.

"To better meet our customers' needs, we're making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network. When a repair is needed, a customer should have confidence the repair is done right. We believe the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician using genuine parts that have been properly engineered and rigorously tested."

My understanding is, it's been specifically designed so that indy repair shops can gain access to the same genuine parts, training, guides, diagnostics, and tools that Apple and ASPs have had access to, so they can handle the same out-of-warranty repairs that Apple and ASPs have been handling.

Apple has been piloting it with 20 shops, internationally, for what sounds like almost a year already, to make sure it works and is ready to go.

Now, if you're wondering what the catch is or what the limitations are, well, there are some.

It's U.S. only to start.

It's iPhone only to start.

It's out-of-warranty only.

It's a legit bummer that's it's U.S. only, because it's people outside the U.S. that have the least access to Apple and ASPs right now, but it does sound like Apple wants to roll the program out internationally as soon as they can.

If you think there must be other catches or limitations, though. Well… not many.

It's free to join.

All an indy shop needs to join is at least one person who's completed certification.

Certification requires 40 hours of training, it's already live, and it's also free.

Parts and tools will be available to IRP at the same cost as they are to ASP. Total parity there.

Under the program, IRPs will be able to offer all the same iPhone repairs as ASPs, for all the same iPhones, which currently means 6s and up.

What about some of the catches or limitations the more cynical among us might imagine? Well….

Under IRP, shops can offer both the genuine Apple parts and third-party parts that might be less expensive.

Under IRP, shops can also offer services beyond those offered by Apple and ASP, including data recovery and the servicing of older or other devices not currently included in the program.

Of course, Apple would prefer everyone use genuine parts for safety and quality reasons, but they also realize consumer choice is something really important to maintain.

Likewise, personally, I still have a lot of privacy and security concerns over how data access is protected, because nothing has more personal content on it than our phones. But, everyone will have to figure out what they want to protect and what they want to recover depending on what's most important to them at the time.

There's one requirement as well:

When a part is replaced, Apple asks for it back so they can either refurbish it or recycle it.

As part of Apple's closed-loop initiative, Apple wants to be able to reduce demand for new resources by re-using existing ones. See the recycled iOS device aluminum being re-used for new Macs as an example.

And again, it's open to any person, any shop.

But… it's also brand new. There could well be growing pains or unforeseen issues, other factors I've failed to consider, and it might well not be all things to all Indies. Imagine that?

Since repair isn't my industry like not at all, I'm also super eager to hear what the Kyle Wiens, Jessa Joneses, and Louis Rossmann type repair experts of the world have to say about IRP.

Also, the ASPs. Hell, Geniuses too. Right to repair supporters. How, if at all, does this factor into ongoing legislative efforts. Consumer safety and privacy advocates. Same thing from batteries to data. Everyone.

Again, this is breaking news. And it's going to take me a while to digest it and think through all the benefits and any possible repercussions.

So, in the meantime, I want to ask you your thoughts on Apple's new Independent Repair Program: Finally, more than you expected, less than you hoped for, political maneuver, customer care, anything and everything. Put your opinion on blast.

