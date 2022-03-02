What you need to know
- Apple announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, March 8.
- The tagline of the event is "Peek Performance."
- That tagline, along with the graphic, is fueling rumors of a possible AR headset announcement.
Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be holding a special event next Tuesday, March 8. The event, like almost every Apple event for years, is set to kick off at 10:00 AM PDT.
The company announced the event with an email invite that went out to the press and its customers. On the invite, Apple has given this particular event the tagline "Peek Performance." While, some could dismiss this as the devices being announced having good performance, something Apple is surely known for, many have jumped to two conclusions as to what Apple is referring to with the mysterious tagline.
The first conclusion is that "Peek Performance" refers to the company's rumored M2 processor, the next generation of Apple silicon that is expected to take the place of the current M1 generation. Apple has been long-rumored to announce at least one new Mac at the March event and unveil its new M2 chip alongside it. This is the most likely scenario as the company promised that it would finish its transition to Apple silicon from Intel by the end of this year.
The other, less likely scenario is that Apple may preview its long-rumored augmented reality headset at the event. While the headset itself is not expected until at least the end of the year, the company could potentially show off a preview of the device, essentially allowing all of us a "peek" at the Apple AR headset. Apple has previewed devices before, like the latest generation of the Mac Pro at WWDC a few years back, so the idea isn't unprecedented. It is currently, however, the underdog compared to the M2 chip.
What is almost guaranteed to be announced at Tuesday's event is a new generation of the iPhone SE with 5G support as well as the next generation of the iPad Air. Those have been extensively reported and remain the two most likely devices to be unveiled.
We can all argue about what "Peek Performance" means but, as we all know, Apple is the only one that knows for sure. We'll all find out on Tuesday!
We may still be years away from a foldable iPhone, but I want one anyway
Rumors continue to float around a folding iPhone even though it may be years before it comes to fruition. Here's why I think a folding iPhone could be a good thing.
Review: Twelve South’s PowerPic mod hides a Qi charger in plain sight
If you’re done with ugly wire chargers or having charging cables strewn all over your house, it’s worth upgrading to the Twelve South PowerPic mod. It combines a stylish photo frame with a wireless charger for a good-looking and functional accessory.
5G iPhone SE case appears online with March 10 release date
A new Belking screen protector for the iPhone SE "3rd generation" has appeared on Amazon's Japan store with a March 10 release date.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.