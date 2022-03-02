Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be holding a special event next Tuesday, March 8. The event, like almost every Apple event for years, is set to kick off at 10:00 AM PDT.

The company announced the event with an email invite that went out to the press and its customers. On the invite, Apple has given this particular event the tagline "Peek Performance." While, some could dismiss this as the devices being announced having good performance, something Apple is surely known for, many have jumped to two conclusions as to what Apple is referring to with the mysterious tagline.

The first conclusion is that "Peek Performance" refers to the company's rumored M2 processor, the next generation of Apple silicon that is expected to take the place of the current M1 generation. Apple has been long-rumored to announce at least one new Mac at the March event and unveil its new M2 chip alongside it. This is the most likely scenario as the company promised that it would finish its transition to Apple silicon from Intel by the end of this year.