If you picked up a discounted 2018 iPad Pro recently, now's the time to follow that purchase up with Apple's Smart Folio case. If you're quick enough, you can get your hands on it in charcoal gray for just $30 at Verizon. That's the lowest it has ever gone and is 70% off its retail price. Simply add it to your cart to see the final price.

The Smart Folio is the evolution of previous-generation Smart Covers for the 2018 iPad Pro models. Like the previous-gen versions, it covers the front of your device to protect the display and glass with open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. It also folds back to operate as a stand for your iPad Pro either to prop it up at a great video watching angle or to lift it to a more ergonomic typing angle.

Unlike previous Apple covers, the Smart Folio also covers the back of your iPad Pro for all-around protection. It attaches to the back of the device using magnets and aligns itself perfectly every time. There are cutouts for the rear camera and mic with all other speakers, ports and buttons remaining uncovered, too. If you prefer a case with a built-in keyboard, Apple also offers a Smart Keyboard Folio, though that goes for almost $200.

It's worth noting that the Smart Folio on sale today at Verizon is only compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro form 2018 and not the 2020 model. If you have the latest iPad, you'll need the updated Smart Folio which looks and works basically the same but has a larger camera cutout on the back.