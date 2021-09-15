What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook has spoken about all of yesterday's big announcements during an interview with YouTuber iJustine.
- Cook discussed iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more during the more than 14-minute video.
Apple's California Streaming event brought with it the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcements as well as a new iPad and iPad Air — and now you can listen to Apple CEO Tim Cook talk all about it all in a new YouTube video.
In a more than 14-minute video, we get to see Cook speaking with YouTuber iJustine across a range of things including everything announced during yesterday's streamed event.
Got a chance to chat with Tim Cook after the Apple Event today! So fun!
While anyone hoping the interview might dive into recent privacy and employee controversies will be disappointed — but shouldn't be surprised, that isn't what the interview was about — the video is still worth a watch to learn a little more about an event that included quite a few product announcements. Predictably, Cook speaks glowingly of the new iPhone 13 lineup, especially its new camera capabilities. Cook also discusses Apple Fitness+ as well, a service that got some air time thanks to the Apple Watch Series 7 announcement.
Apple's new products will go on sale next Friday. September 24 — bar the apparently delayed Apple Watch refresh. We'll need to wait until later this fall for the best Apple Watch ever made to go on sale.
