A new report from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the Apple VR headset could have as many as 15 cameras for AR and biometrics.

In a new research note seen by iMore, Kuo notes his own previous reports into Apple's plans to launch an augmented/mixed-reality headset towards the middle of 2021. Kuo says the device could be powered by micro-OLED displays and have several optical camera modules to power the AR/VR experience.

Turns out he meant 15 cameras. The note says Kuo predicts Apple will use eight camera modules "to provide image-transmissive AR experience", six modules for "innovative biometrics" and one further module for environmental detection. Kuo made the prediction in the context of Apple supplier Largan, which Kuo says will benefit significantly as a result.

Earlier this week Kuo laid on several further details about Apple's rumored VR headset, as it seeks to challenge some of the best VR headsets around. Kuo stated the product would be released next year, and cost about $1,000.

That price is wildly different, although perhaps a little more realistic, than the huge $3,000 price tag offered by The Information earlier this year:

A huge new leak from 'The Information' claims Apple's rumored VR headset will feature two 8K displays and cost $3,000. From the report: A mixed-reality headset Apple is developing will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology, according to a person with direct knowledge of the device.

Apple is also expected to unveil glasses following its VR headset, although reports are mixed on a potential time frame.