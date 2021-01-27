During the Q1 2021 earnings call today, Apple announced that its wearables, home, and accessories business grew 30% year over year to a new first-quarter record of $13 billion.

Luca Maestri, Apple's Chief Financial Officer, says that this performance has now solidified this segment of Apple's business as a Fortune 120 company all on its own. He also revealed that, despite Apple Watch being available since 2015, over 75% of customers purchasing a watch were new to the device.