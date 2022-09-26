3 iOS 16 apps to try today — a calendar, a podcast player, and a camera app
If you're running iOS 16, you need these apps.
Now that iOS 16 is here you're probably keen to take advantage of all that it has to offer. Lock Screen widgets are the most obvious addition, and here we have three apps that make the most of them and that new iPhone of yours.
The three apps we're going to look at here are already popular and for good reason, but with their iOS 16 and iPhone 14 updates, they're better than ever. Update now if you haven't already.
Fantastical — Free with IAP
Fantastical 3.7 is a big iOS 16 update that adds support for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets and more. Fantastical has long been my go-to calendaring app and now I can put its various views right on my Lock Screen. If you have an iPhone 14, they'll always be there thanks to the Always-On Display, too.
Other additions include support for Focus filters, improvements to how hidden items work, and more. Grab it from the App Store (opens in new tab) now.
Overcast — Free with IAP
Another of my go-to apps, Overcast includes a number of widgets that can be used to quickly access a new podcast or begin playing one that you were listening to earlier.
This latest update also includes a number of fixes for various bugs, but it's those Lock Screen widgets that make all the difference. You can grab the updated Overcast from the App Store (opens in new tab) now.
Halide Mark II
Halide is one of the best iPhone camera apps around and not only does the latest big update include support for iOS 16, but we also now have support for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max via a new Halide 2.9 update as well.
This update means that you can take advantage of that improved 48-megapixel camera, creating "48-megapixel ProRaws, 48-megapixel HEICs/JPEGs, and more."
If that sounds like something for you, grab Halide II from the App Store (opens in new tab) now.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
