50+ apps that work with App Shortcuts in iOS 16
Get hundreds of new shortcuts just by installing these apps.
Released with iOS 16, the new App Shortcuts features adds powerful new Siri capabilities automatically, generating folders of shortcuts for your apps programmatically in the Shortcuts app for you — it's a big deal for Apple's Siri strategy.
Taking advantage of App Shortcuts does require having supported apps installed — once you have them installed, however, their shortcuts will work with Siri right away (and especially well from the Dynamic Island on one of the best iPhones).
To help you get started taking advantage of this new feature, we scoured the internet and found every app we could that adopted App Shortcuts for iOS 16 — here's over 50 apps to get you started:
Cooking
One area that's proved extremely popular with App Shortcuts on debut is cooking apps, which naturally provide a lot of opportunity for voice interaction, regular usage, and an array of actions to take in each app.
Foodlapse
Track the days your tastebuds get the best of you.
Crouton: Cooking Companion
Never fear with your cooking companion near.
Cuisine
Track the recipes that make the best meals.
Seeds: Plant-based recipes
Cook with plant-based recipes.
Pestle: Recipe Organizer
Hands-free recipe planning and instructions.
No Meat Today
Stay away from animals and eat your vegetables.
Kookin
Ask Siri to give your next recipe instruction.
Crumbl Cookies
Make the best cookies possible.
Health
Health apps are also great with App Shortcuts, letting you stay on top of fitness, see how you're doing day-to-day, and even take care of important loved ones.
Ultrahuman: Metabolic fitness
Unlock what's already inside you.
Coachy: AR Calisthenics & HIIT
Get a true view on your fitness goals.
Liftlog+ Progressive Overload
Build your way up with Siri as you go.
Tempo for Runners
Keep up the pace.
Mango Baby
Track everything you need for a newborn in the house.
Steps - Activity Tracker
See how big your day has been.
Lifestyle
Lifestyle apps work great with App Shortcuts, letting you do little things throughout your day to make each moment a little easier — make sure to try out Sticker Drop's background removal feature new to iOS 16.
Sticker Drop
Turn anything into an iMessage sticker
GoodLinks
Keep track of all your important links.
Day One Journal: Private Diary
Look back and think forward on each new day.
stoic.
Reflect on your day-to-day peacefully.
Motivation - Daily quotes
Who doesn’t need a daily dose of inspiration?
one sec — better screen time
Stay away from frivolous apps with a little breath.
Tracking
Life-logging and collection apps also work great with App Shortcuts, letting you take advantage of digital tools to keep track of everything much better — these unique apps are great at doing one thing very well.
Classifier: Collection Tracker
Track and organize anything you desire.
MusicHarbor - Track New Music
Stay on top of everything new coming out.
AirScrobble
Use Shazam to track your songs in Last.FM.
GameTrack
Finally a way to keep on top of your backlog.
Book Tracker: Bookshelf log
Never forget a story you want to read.
Coffee Book
Make your next brew the right way.
Tally • Quick Counter
Count anything with just a few taps.
Location
Whether you're out of the house or planning a trip, App Shortcuts make it easy to take advantage of your travel or weather apps without setting up shortcuts in advance.
Whiz: Plan, Track, Go
Make a plan and get yourself there.
Tripsy – The Trip Planner
Getting you there in style.
Magica - Mileage Tracker
Log exactly how you got from point A to point B.
Air Matters
Breathe free and be happy.
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables
Track the way the waves are changing.
Waterspeed Track Kayak Paddle
Keep your eye on the water spedometer.
Planning
Whether you're trying to figure out you're schedule, making it through your day, or keeping track of important work, there's a variety of App Shortcuts you can take advantage of right away with iOS 16.
Calendar by Fantastical
The right calendar at the right time.
Clendar
Focus on your day with a minimal calendar.
Timelines Time Tracking
Keep track of where the time goes.
Tasks: To Do Lists & Planner
Planning done the way you want it.
Doneit: Kanban Board, To Do
Get it, track it, do it, done it.
aTimeLogger Pro Time Tracker
Don’t waste time tracking on the clock.
Flexishift Work Hours & Pay
Clock in, clock out, and get paid.
Pomodoro Timer - Focused Work
Stay in the zone and out of your own head.
Tiny Timer: Focus, Study, Work
Give yourself a small corner to focus on.
Bluebird Focus
Focus in when you need to.
Note-taking
When you need to capture unstructured information, there's not better place than your notes apps — this category has already jumped on App Shortcuts and let you interact with your notes via Siri's new capabilities.
Agenda.
Organize your notes based on when you need them.
Drafts
Process anything from where text starts.
Flashtex - Spaced Repetition
Learn things with flashcards — the digital way.
Listy · Beautiful lists
Jot down anything you need to remember.
SnipNotes Notebook & Clipboard
Keep track of the important details.
Utilities
The best tools are the ones you have on you, and triggering all the functions from your utility apps works very well from Siri too — check out these tools that you can automate with your assistant:
Signals for HomeKit
Flash your HomeKit lights as a beacon to others.
Noir - Dark Mode for Safari
Save your eyes with dark mode on any site.
NFC・QR Code・Document Scanner
Interact with the world around you.
Scanner Mini – Scan PDF & Fax
Make a copy of your most important hard copy.
Scanner Pro－OCR Scanning & Fax
How to live the paperless lifestyle
Finances
Staying on top of money and purchases is important, and App Shortcuts make that process a bit easier — now you can just ask Siri to give you a tip.
CardPointers for Credit Cards
Get your free money back from credit card companies.
Accountit: Budget Tracker
Stay on top of where all the money goes.
Recur - Subscription Manager
Keep track of those pesky subscriptions piling up.
Parcel - Delivery Tracking
Keep your eye on the delivery guy.
Your Siri just got an upgrade
As you can see from the list, a wide variety of apps have taken advantage of App Shortcuts — there's a lot of opportunity for users to interact with their apps via Siri now, and these apps are on the forefront of that experience.
Once you've played around with these app's App Shortcuts, makes sure to look in the Shortcuts app for more actions that they offer as well — you can build even more powerful tools by turning them into custom shortcuts.
Make sure to check out all the actions that are new to Shortcuts in iOS 16 as well — there's a lot to play around with.