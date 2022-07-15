If you're installing the public beta, developer beta, or just curious about the new features for Shortcuts coming to iOS 16, you'll be glad to know that Apple added 46 new actions that add deeper access and advanced functionality to the Shortcuts ecosystem. The main set of actions for Shortcuts focuses on Notes, Voice Memos, and Safari, plus Shortcuts itself. Additionally, Apple added new actions for Clock, Files, and Parked Cars, plus more for features like Focus Filters, Background Removal, and Personal Hotspot, and PDFs. Here's the full list of what's new (so far) in the public betas:

All the new Shortcuts in iOS 16 public beta: Apple apps

System Features

Apple apps As part of the iOS 16 update, Apple focused its efforts on improving the base functionality in Shortcuts for its Notes, Voice Memos, Mail, Books, and Safari apps. Each app added more advanced functionality for opening sections of the app, retrieving and interacting with the data from the app, and even controlling the app's interface itself. Notes

Notes added the following actions, plus Rich Text support for Create Note: Pin Notes

Delete Notes

Open Notes Account

Change Notes Setting

Open Notes View

Open Folder

Create Folder

Move Notes to Folder

Delete Folders

Open Tag

Create Tag

Add Tags to Notes

Remove Tags from Notes

Delete Tags

Change Folder View

Close Notes View Voice Memos

For Voice Memos, these are now expanded upon the previous set of two: Open Recording

Play Recording

Create Recording

Delete Recordings

Open Folder

Create Folder

Delete Folders

Search Voice Memos

Change Playback Setting Safari

Safari's set of Reader actions now work on macOS, and the app also gained the following: Open Tab Group

Create Tab Group

Open New Tab

Open New Private Tab

Open View Shortcuts

Shortcuts itself also received a handful of new actions for automating deeper experiences with the app: Open Folder

Search Shortcuts

Create Shortcut

Delete Shortcuts System features Beyond the primary apps, Apple also added actions for a handful of functions in their first-party apps, plus a set for various system features that can now be automated. Open Tab

For the Clock app, Apple added a simple Open Tab that lets you open to the World Clock, Alarm, Stopwatch, or Timer. Search Files

For the Files app on iPhone and iPad, a new Search Files action was added so you can automate your queries into the app's interface. Parked Car A unique set of actions were added for the Parked Car functionality in Apple Maps, which previously only worked via CarPlay connections — these shortcuts work great with your best iPhone: Set Parked Car

Get Parked Car Location

Get Details of Parked Car Focus Filters