Apple Maps gets new 3D, data-laden maps in three European countries

Apple has rolled out updated Maps data for three new countries in Europe, complete with 3D landmarks and more.

With the updated maps users in Finland, Norway, and Sweden can look forward to high-fidelity mapping data that not only shows landmarks in 3D but also features more detailed road information and more.

The updated Apple Maps data is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in all three countries with no software update required.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new 3D landmarks are already available in a number of other cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego, and London and Apple says (opens in new tab) that users can look forward to improved views of "landmarks such as Olofsborg in Finland, Akershus fortress in Norway, and Palmhuset in Sweden."

“Maps are the best way to explore and navigate the world while protecting your privacy. We're excited to offer even more users this experience with the new features we're launching today,” said Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services via press release. Note the not-so-subtle dig at Google Maps with regard to privacy. “Maps have been redesigned from the ground up with better navigation, greater detail, and more accurate location information. It also includes great features that only Apple can offer, including Look Around and Natural Language Guidance."

Alongside the 3D maps people can now make use of Look Around, a feature that displays interactive 3D images at street level.

Apple Maps is also available on the Apple Watch and can be used while driving thanks to CarPlay. Own a car that doesn't have CarPlay built in? Our collection of the best CarPlay receivers should have you up and running in no time at all.

Apple Maps users in Finland, Norway, and Sweden should notice the new maps the next time they open the app on compatible devices. If not, try giving your device a restart and trying again.