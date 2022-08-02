Cardhop gains better Fantastical integration, Celebrations, and more

Cardhop, a popular app for managing contacts on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, has a big new update out that that adds a number of new features and improvements. Those include improved integration with Fantastical, a calendaring app from the same company.

That new integration means that users can use Cardhop to create a task in Fanatical and then popular it with the information needed. Users can "tell Cardhop to make a task in Fantastical to call a specific contact, placing a link to the Cardhop Call action in the task’s notes," an announcement blog post (opens in new tab) notes.

Previously, users would have needed to enter the same information across both apps individually, but now it's all handled from within Cardhop itself. You can learn more on the Flexibits website (opens in new tab).

That's just the start

Another improvement is a new business card QR code widget that allows people to place their business cards on their iPhone or iPad's Home Screen and then use it to display a QR code. When scanned, that QR code shared their contact details with whoever needs them. There is even support for multiple different business cards via individual QR codes, too.

Finally, Cardhop 2.1 builds on an existing birthday feature and renames it to Celebrations. Now, people can assign a celebration date to a contact — that could be a birthday, anniversary, or anything else. There's a Celebrations widget that can also be pinned to the Home Screen to make sure people never miss another anniversary.

This new version of Cardhop is now available for download and works best when you add Fantastical to the mix. Fantastical is arguably the best Mac, iPhone, and iPad calendaring app available today and is available as a bundle via the Flexibits Premium subscription.