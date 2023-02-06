Celebrate Black History Month with these Black-owned apps and platforms

Black-owned apps are more plentiful in the App Store than you might imagine. In celebration of Black History Month, we've uncovered some terrific apps that are worth your time and consideration regardless of your background.

SoLo Funds: Lend & Borrow

SoLo Funds: Lend & Borrow has been designed to help you access funding or supply funding to make a social impact and return. It enables financial services for real people that are backed by people. As it explains, at Solo, "each member can tap the strength of the community to power their own journey toward financial autonomy."

Dot's Home

An Apple Cultural Impact Award Winner for 2022, Dot's Home is a game that comes from the Rise-Home Stories Project, a collaborative effort between minority storytellers and housing, land, and racial justice advocates.

Dot's Home is a single-player game highlighting struggles in the Black community across different eras. As the main character, Dorothea Hawkins, you get to explore how different decisions, big and small, can have a long-lasting impact on a family and society in general.

Calendly Mobile

A partner app to the official Calendly desktop app, this title makes it easier to schedule your days while on the go. With Calendly, you can quickly create scheduling links and save them for use in an email, text, or another app. Use the app to view upcoming meeting details, view invitee questions, join video calls, and more.



Esusu

Creating equitable financial access for everyone is the underlying goal of Esusu. It was created so the color of your skin and your financial identity won't define where you end up in life. As such, the Esusu platform provides rent reporting, property management analytics, and rental assistance. Dong so unlocks financial access and provides better stability for both renters and property owners.

Goodr App

With this app, Goodr clients can easily redirect surplus food and compost with a few taps of the screen. The app provides a simple food pickup request process, pickup request notifications through text and email, track the social, environmental, and organizational impact attributed to food donations, and more.

Tone House TV

Using this app, you can use unlimited Tone House workouts on your favorite devices. It includes hundreds of virtual strength and conditioning workouts that you can do anywhere in the world. To get started, minimal equipment is required. You can purchase a membership directly from the app.

EatOkra

Initially only available in Brooklyn, New York, EatOkra makes it simple to find Black-owned restaurants and eateries across the United States. The app is a terrific way to locate and support Black Food entrepreneurs near you. To date, EatOkra connects more than 500,000 diners to culinary creators and more than 11,500 Black-owned businesses, including food trucks.

Official Black Wall Street 2.0

Where EatOkra helps you find great food, the Official Black Wall Street 2.0 app helps you locate other types of Black-owned businesses near you and beyond. This unique digital platform allows you to give back to the community while also finding great new locations to explore. As the organization says, "Find Anything Black-Owned. Anytime."

Fanbase - Monetize Content

So you want to be an influencer? With Fanbase, you can begin monetizing your social media posts and gain a larger following. The photo, video, and live-streaming app allows you to push out new content; users can follow you for free, then you can decide later which posts are paid only.

Make a difference

An annual celebration since 1970, Black History Month highlights the community every February, first in the United States, and now in various countries around the world. Check out the Black-owned apps and services mentioned above. You'll be happy you did.