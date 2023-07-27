DoorDash adds CarPlay support but there's a big catch

Drivers for delivery outfit DoorDash can now look forward to using an updated app that adds support for Apple CarPlay.

The new feature will allow so-called Dashers to pull up turn-by-turn navigation when making their deliveries, although that appears to be as far as things go right now.

That means that anyone who had hoped that DoorDash would add support for accepting and updating deliveries will be left waiting for a future update — and DoorDash hasn't even confirmed that such a feature is coming, either.

Navigation and little else

DoorDash announced the updated app in a press release, saying that the company is "always listening to Dashers and looking for ways to make the dashing experience even better." As part of that, DoorDash now supports CarPlay.

"Integrating the Dasher app with Apple CarPlay will allow Dashers to seamlessly show the app’s navigation interface on their car’s built-in screens," the press release reads. "This creates a more streamlined and seamless dashing experience, with less time focused on their phone and more time focused on the road."

The company goes on to say that CarPlay support will be available in pilot form in select markets starting next week. It should be rolling out to more people over the coming months, while more functionality will be explored — although nothing has been confirmed to date. People will no doubt hope that DoorDash will expand its CarPlay support to be able to accept orders, update statuses, and more in the future.

CarPlay is of course built into most new cars these days although GM is ditching the feature soon. Want to add CarPlay to an older car? These are the best CarPlay-enabled in-car head units available today.