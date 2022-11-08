Elon Musk could force EVERYONE to pay for Twitter
Erm?
While Elon Musk has already made waves at Twitter with mass layoffs and a controversial new verification plan, his next reported move could be his most unpopular year.
According to a new report from Platformer, Elon Musk "has discussed putting the entire site behind a paywall."
The report highlights some of the chaos in recent days at the company, as workers scramble to execute Musk's immediate vision for a company which has been haemorrhaging money.
Paywall Twitter?
"But all of that could be a prelude to the biggest change of all: charging most or all users a subscription fee to use Twitter," Casey Newton writes. According to Newton, both Musk and close advisor David Sacks have discussed the idea in a recent meeting, with proposed plans including allowing "everyone to use Twitter for a limited amount of time each month but require a subscription to continue browsing."
The report says it's unclear how serious the plans are, and Twitter declined to comment.
In the meantime, Twitter has rolled out its major Twitter Blue $8 subscription update. This controversial new version of Twitter's previously $4.99 subscription service will give you a blue checkmark, meaning you can literally pay to become verified on Twitter. "Coming soon" are features including half the ads that regular users see.
Despite chaos on the platform, Twitter reports that it is seeing all-time high user growth since Musk took over the company. One of the best iPhone apps for social media is fast becoming a hotbed of uncertainty and change.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.