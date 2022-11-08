Elon Musk could force EVERYONE to pay for Twitter

While Elon Musk has already made waves at Twitter with mass layoffs and a controversial new verification plan, his next reported move could be his most unpopular year.

According to a new report from Platformer, Elon Musk "has discussed putting the entire site behind a paywall."

The report highlights some of the chaos in recent days at the company, as workers scramble to execute Musk's immediate vision for a company which has been haemorrhaging money.

Paywall Twitter?

"But all of that could be a prelude to the biggest change of all: charging most or all users a subscription fee to use Twitter," Casey Newton writes. According to Newton, both Musk and close advisor David Sacks have discussed the idea in a recent meeting, with proposed plans including allowing "everyone to use Twitter for a limited amount of time each month but require a subscription to continue browsing."

The report says it's unclear how serious the plans are, and Twitter declined to comment.

In the meantime, Twitter has rolled out its major Twitter Blue $8 subscription update. This controversial new version of Twitter's previously $4.99 subscription service will give you a blue checkmark, meaning you can literally pay to become verified on Twitter. "Coming soon" are features including half the ads that regular users see.

Despite chaos on the platform, Twitter reports that it is seeing all-time high user growth since Musk took over the company. One of the best iPhone apps for social media is fast becoming a hotbed of uncertainty and change.