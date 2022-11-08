Twitter is telling advertisers user growth is at an 'all-time high' under Elon Musk

Nothing to see here! We're doing great! Pay us money!

While that wasn't specifically in the memo, that seems to be what Twitter is telling its sales team to say. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, the company sent its sales team an FAQ that shed some light on the inner workings, and potential performance, of the company after Musk acquired Twitter over a week ago.

The internal FAQ said that user growth (specifically monetizable daily users (mDAU)) has accelerated to more than 20 percent since the takeover. The company noted that “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly." The company says that Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter-billion mark.”

Who knows what is real

The company appears to have sent this internal FAQ to its sales team in an effort to provide talking points when discussing potential deals with advertisers. Since Twitter is now a private company under Musk, it's impossible to verify the claims as the company no longer needs to report its internal performance publicly.

The memo also revealed that Twitter is changing its approach to how Twitter Blue will work for those who are already verified on the platform. While many worried that currently verified users may lose their verification if they do not pay the new $8 fee for Twitter Blue, the company said that the new subscription service “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time” and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional 'Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week.”

Twitter has been on quite the rollercoaster since Musk acquired the company over a week ago. From massive layoffs that affected half of the company to delay its new Twitter Blue product until after the U.S. midterm elections, Elon Musk has been taking the company, and half of its employees that are left, on a wild ride.