Twitter is telling advertisers user growth is at an 'all-time high' under Elon Musk
Things are fine. Everything is fine.
Nothing to see here! We're doing great! Pay us money!
While that wasn't specifically in the memo, that seems to be what Twitter is telling its sales team to say. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, the company sent its sales team an FAQ that shed some light on the inner workings, and potential performance, of the company after Musk acquired Twitter over a week ago.
The internal FAQ said that user growth (specifically monetizable daily users (mDAU)) has accelerated to more than 20 percent since the takeover. The company noted that “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly." The company says that Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter-billion mark.”
Who knows what is real
The company appears to have sent this internal FAQ to its sales team in an effort to provide talking points when discussing potential deals with advertisers. Since Twitter is now a private company under Musk, it's impossible to verify the claims as the company no longer needs to report its internal performance publicly.
The memo also revealed that Twitter is changing its approach to how Twitter Blue will work for those who are already verified on the platform. While many worried that currently verified users may lose their verification if they do not pay the new $8 fee for Twitter Blue, the company said that the new subscription service “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time” and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional 'Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week.”
Twitter has been on quite the rollercoaster since Musk acquired the company over a week ago. From massive layoffs that affected half of the company to delay its new Twitter Blue product until after the U.S. midterm elections, Elon Musk has been taking the company, and half of its employees that are left, on a wild ride.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.