ExpressVPN now runs natively on Apple silicon
By Oliver Haslam published
ExpressVPN is now more performant than ever thanks to Apple silicon support.
ExpressVPN, the popular VPN service for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, now has full support for Apple silicon, the company has announced.
In an updated version of ExpressVPN for macOS, the app includes support for running natively on M1 and M2 Macs, including the recently released MacBook Air. Those who use ExpressVPN should keep their eyes peeled for version 11.5.0 and it should be available for download right now.
While ExpressVPN did previously work on M1 and M2 Macs, this new version means that it can run natively without the need for Rosetta 2, Apple's tool for converting x86 apps to run on its own chips. That means improved performance and responsiveness as well the potential for fewer hiccups along the way.
Great expectations
In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the new update, ExpressVPN says that users can look forward to enjoying "the full effects of improvements to their computers’ reliability, performance, speed, and battery life—just by updating to the latest version of our Mac app."
ExpressVPN was one of the best Mac VPNs around already, even when it was using Rosetta 2. This new update helps to cement its place on that list. Those who are using Apple silicon-powered Macs should definitely seek this update out as soon as possible.
That new update is also a universal binary, meaning one download supports both Intel and Apple silicon Macs, meaning there is no need for anyone to choose the correct one when setting up. To that point, ExpressVPN also encourages owners of Intel Macs to update to this new version, too.
The latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro both use the new M2 chips, but a slew of older Macs run the M1 version already. Future Macs are set to be built on the M2 platform, with new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros likely to use M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The much-rumored Mac Pro refresh is also thought to use new M2 Extreme chips, according to recent reports.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.