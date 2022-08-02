ExpressVPN now runs natively on Apple silicon

ExpressVPN, the popular VPN service for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, now has full support for Apple silicon, the company has announced.

In an updated version of ExpressVPN for macOS, the app includes support for running natively on M1 and M2 Macs, including the recently released MacBook Air. Those who use ExpressVPN should keep their eyes peeled for version 11.5.0 and it should be available for download right now.

While ExpressVPN did previously work on M1 and M2 Macs, this new version means that it can run natively without the need for Rosetta 2, Apple's tool for converting x86 apps to run on its own chips. That means improved performance and responsiveness as well the potential for fewer hiccups along the way.

Great expectations

In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the new update, ExpressVPN says that users can look forward to enjoying "the full effects of improvements to their computers’ reliability, performance, speed, and battery life—just by updating to the latest version of our Mac app."

ExpressVPN was one of the best Mac VPNs around already, even when it was using Rosetta 2. This new update helps to cement its place on that list. Those who are using Apple silicon-powered Macs should definitely seek this update out as soon as possible.

That new update is also a universal binary, meaning one download supports both Intel and Apple silicon Macs, meaning there is no need for anyone to choose the correct one when setting up. To that point, ExpressVPN also encourages owners of Intel Macs to update to this new version, too.

The latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro both use the new M2 chips, but a slew of older Macs run the M1 version already. Future Macs are set to be built on the M2 platform, with new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros likely to use M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The much-rumored Mac Pro refresh is also thought to use new M2 Extreme chips, according to recent reports.