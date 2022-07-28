Firefox now supports the best thing about Apple's fanciest MacBook Pros

A new Mozilla Firefox update has added support for one of the best features of the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. With Firefox 103.0 installed, owners of those portable Macs should notice improved scrolling performance thanks to the additional support for 120Hz refresh rates.

The 2021 MacBook Pro supports 120Hz ProMotion, allowing for an improved scrolling experience in apps that make full use of it. Mozilla calls 120Hz refresh rates out in its latest release notes, saying that it has added "improved performance on high-refresh rate monitors."

Support for 120Hz ProMotion is something that developers are still working to add to their apps, and it's perhaps taking longer than Apple might like. Given the fact only the 2021 MacBook Pros currently support the feature, however, it's understandable why some developers may not be rushing to retool their apps for it.

That's just the start

Support for high refresh rate monitors isn't the end of the story, of course. Mozilla also lists a few notable improvements for this latest release including "Improved responsiveness on macOS during periods of high CPU load by switching to a modern lock API."

Many of the other improvements appear to be limited to those running Mozilla on Windows PCs, but other changes like improved picture-in-picture (PiP) support apply to both platforms. In this instance, PiP subtitles now work on Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, and more.

While many would suggest that Safari is still the best Mac web browser around, there's no denying that Mozilla and other browsers like Chrome have a place for many — often brought about by compatibility issues, especially for those in the enterprise who are beholden to I.T. departments and company policy.

The newly updated Firefox can be downloaded from the Mozilla website right now. It's free, of course, and could be a great addition to your web-based toolkit.