Google Chrome for iPhone gets a big privacy boost with new Incognito feature

Google has released an updated version of Chrome for iPhone that makes it easier for people to open websites in an Incognito tab.

The update, which can be downloaded from the App Store for free now, allows people to have Chrome ask if they want to open every new link in an Incognito tab on a per-tap basis. When enabled, any link opened from an external app like an email app or Twitter will cause Chrome to offer to open it in either an Incognito or normal tab.

Safety first

The new window, titled "Open in Incognito" gives users the option to choose a type of tab based on what they're doing and the website that they are opening. Using an Incognito tab means that Chrome won't collect information on the tab in question, ensuring it won't appear in the browsing history. Cookies and site data aren't saved, and any information entered into on-page forms isn't collected, either.

However, Google does note that some activity might still be visible to the websites that you visit, your employer or school if you're on their WiFi, or your internet service provider.

This isn't the only addition in Chrome version 108 either. Google says that people will now "see favicons next to site credentials in your Google Password Manager and in credential provider extensions," while improvements to performance and stability can be expected. Grab the update now if you haven't already.

If you already have Chrome installed you'll see the update ready and waiting for you now. If you haven't, you can install Chrome afresh right now (opens in new tab). Chrome is already one of the top iPhone web browsers around thanks to its ability to sync your bookmarks and history across multiple devices. This new update just helps strengthen its position on that list.