iOS 17.4's alternative app marketplaces bound by location data — EU iPhone users will lose access to some features if they're "gone for too long"

Fresh off the release of iOS 17.4 for iPhone on Tuesday, Apple has confirmed that its implementation of alternative app marketplaces is bound by on-device location data that could see users lose access to some features if they travel for too long or relocate.

Apple’s new software has arrived just in time for the compliance deadline of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which has mandated, amongst other things, that Apple must offer its iPhone developers and customers the opportunity to create and install alternative app marketplaces beyond its own iOS App Store. The first third-party store available will be a business-focused marketplace called Mobivention, which is ready to launch on March 7. Also coming soon, MacPaw is bringing its popular Mac service Setapp to iPhone.

To accompany the release, Apple has provided a support documen t ‘About alternative app marketplaces in the European Union’ which confirms (as we suspected) that users who want to access these new features are bound by on-device location data, including what happens when you travel or leave the EU long term.

Alternative app store marketplaces — location restrictions

Apple states that to access alternative app marketplaces and install the apps they offer in iOS 17.4 “The country or region of your Apple ID must be set to one of the countries or regions of the European Union, and you must physically be located in the European Union.” While the former seems obvious, the latter is important because it prevents other users worldwide, such as those in the UK or the U.S., from accessing the feature simply by changing the country or region of their Apple ID. Apple says “on-device processing” will determine eligibility, meaning the company does not see your location data.

Apple also clarified that users who “leave the European Union for short-term travel” will continue to have access to the feature “for a grace period.” However, the company warns, "If you're gone for too long, you'll lose access to some features” including installing new alternative app marketplaces.

Apple says installed marketplaces “will continue to function, but they can't be updated by the marketplace you downloaded it from.” We’ve reached out to Apple to clarify how long this “grace period” is, but Apple has seemingly built at least some protections to stop users from buying phones in the EU and taking them abroad to get access to the feature. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Apple has further confirmed the full list of eligible countries and regions that can access alternative app marketplaces.

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Åland Islands

France

French Guiana

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Mayotte

Reunion

Saint Martin

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Azores

Madeira

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Canary Islands

Sweden

iOS 17.4 is available to all iOS 17 users, so you don't even need Apple's best iPhone to run it. Compatible models include the iPhone XR and later, as well as the iPhone SE.