MacPaw announces its popular Setapp app store is coming to iOS — EU citizens can join the waitlist now

MacPaw’s Setapp Mobile is coming to iOS in April for iPhone users in the EU, allowing subscribers of the third-party app store to access a curated collection of apps.

The beta version of Setapp Mobile will launch in April, and EU citizens can sign up to join the waitlist for a “unique opportunity to be part of a transformative journey that will reshape the iOS app landscape.”

This is a very exciting development for EU iPhone owners. Setapp on Mac is a fantastic platform that gives subscribers access to hundreds of paid applications, all for a small monthly fee. Since the landmark DMA ruling which forces Apple to allow third-party app stores in the EU from iOS 17.4 onwards, many have been waiting to hear of Setapp’s iOS arrival.

In the press release, Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw, says, “We are setting a new path for the software industry towards a better and more diverse app ecosystem. This will offer customers more choices and a better overall user experience,”

The third-party app store will “offer software and tools that streamline your workflow, ignite your creativity, and amplify your impact.”

Setapp currently offers three pricing models: a Mac only option for $9.99/month, a Mac and iOS for $12.49/month, and a Power User for $14.99/month which allows you to use the applications on up to 4 Macs. Setapp subscribers with the Mac and iOS or the Power User tiers will get access to the iOS platform for free, with updates remaining free throughout your subscription. The press release does not list any app names that will be included in the service, but it does give a breakdown of app categories. Currently, the Mac and iOS Setapp subscription costs $12.49/month.

Setapp Mobile coming to iOS

In the press photo for the reveal, Setapp Mobile shows ClearVPN, a fantastic VPN service that usually costs around $5 a month, depending on your plan. ClearVPN is one of many apps currently available for iOS through Setapp, although the installation process is nowhere as seamless as the proposed Setapp Mobile. Alongside the image, we also get an insight into the type of apps that will be available on the service.

You can expect to find business tools, creative and design software, lifestyle and productivity applications, utility apps, and specialized professional tools. Considering the vast offering on MacPaw’s Setapp for Mac, we expect the iOS version to be a very exciting prospect for those who are able to use it.

While there are no reports of third-party app stores coming to iPhone users outside of the EU anytime soon, we may see Apple open its ecosystem over time, potentially starting with iOS 18 when revealed later this year.