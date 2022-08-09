1Password 8 arrives on iPhone and iPad with whole new look and more
The latest 1Password for iOS is now in line with the Mac app.
1Password for iPhone and iPad is here, bringing an all-new look to the popular password manager that also brings it more in line with the app's Mac version.
The big new update, which is available for download via the App Store right now, includes a much needed lick of paint that makes the app feel more modern than ever. “1Password 8 for iOS and Android ushers in a new era for our mobile apps – enabling greater personalization, deepening our human-centric platform and helping to eliminate the headache of logins on mobile devices," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "Importantly, our updated app reflects our commitment to ensuring people have a seamless experience across all devices and platforms.”
All-new
The most noticeable change is the way 1Password 8 looks, with the app making it possible to edit the information displayed and more.
• "Customize 1Password with a new home screen: Allows users to personalize their 1Password experience by highlighting favorites, reordering sections and adding quick actions."
• "Find items even more quickly: An updated always-on navigation bar allows users to quickly access their home screen, search for items, and open Watchtower or app settings. It also includes new item icons, typography, detailed views for items and vaults and more."
Other improvements include changes to Watchtower that offers an improved dashboard view to help people ensure their passwords haven't been compromises and more.
Those with the 1Password app installed on their iPhone and iPad should see the update available for download in the App Store soon if it isn't already available. It's an update well worth getting your hands on if you're an existing 1Password user. If you aren't, the app was already one of the best iPhone password managers and this new update cements its places on that list.
You can also learn more about this new update over on the 1Password blog (opens in new tab), too.
