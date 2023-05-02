iOS 16 Live Activities support is finally coming to the Uber Eats app for all

It's taken a lot longer than many would have liked but the Uber Eats is finally going to support an iOS 16 feature that's been around since late 2022.

While the Uber app already supports Live Activities as well as the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, it's only now that the Uber Eats app is getting in on the act. Live Activities support was already available to a limited number of testers, but the feature is now rolling out to anyone who wants to use it.

The new feature will reportedly become available to everyone over the next week or so, but you'll need to have the latest version of the Uber Eats app installed from the App Store in order to use it.

Better late than never

Live Activities support will mean that people will see real-time tracking and updating of their order, doing away with the need for the app to send multiple push notifications throughout the course of the order — a new one arriving whenever something changes.

All iOS 16-compatible iPhones will be able to use the Live Activities portion of the feature, while those who have Apple's best iPhones will also see Uber Eats make use of the Dynamic Island for the first time. Those iPhone 14 Pro owners who also have their Always-On Display enabled will see their Live Activity at all time as well.

In the case of the Uber Eats app, MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports that users can expect to see information like the driver's name, their photo, their expected time of arrival, and more.

More and more apps are now taking advantage of Live Activities, although it isn't clear why it's taken so long.

If you aren't yet seeing the updated order tracking system, hang fire. Hopefully the next time you place an order you'll be treated to Live Activities support as well.