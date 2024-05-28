This little-known trick lets you track flights directly from Messages on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Track flights through Messages.

An iPhone displaying how to track flights from iMessage
(Image credit: iMore)
Did you know you can track flights directly from Messages on iPhone, iPad, or Mac? It's a neat feature that lets you know when a contact is in the air or when they are due to land. 

This is one of the best hidden features in iOS 17 and it's super simple to use, so it's surprising that more people don't know it exists.

Built directly into the Messages app, you get a live flight tracker that sends you live locations of flights, along with details about take-off and landing times. If there's a delay, you can check what's going on and you can even check your departure gate.

With expensive apps like Flighty out there, this first-party option is fantastic for any frequent flier who doesn't want to pay extra to be in control of their travel.

All you need to get started is an airline name and a flight number. From there, you can look up any flights taking off within 24 hours. Note, you can't look up planned flight paths for future days but it's great for flights in the coming hours. It works with any of the best iPhones or iPads as well as your Mac. Here's how to track flights using Messages on an Apple device.

What you'll need

To track flights on Messages you'll need an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Here are the best models currently available:

Track flights on iPhone or iPad

  1. Open the Messages app. Find the conversation where a user has sent you flight information. They'll need to type the Airline Name and Flight Number in succession. In most cases, this also works with the airline abbreviation and number
  2. Tap the Airline Name/Abbreviation and Flight Number in Messages
  3. Choose Preview Flight

To track your flights on the iPhone or iPad, open Messages and bring up the message with the flight information. Tap on the Airline Name (or Abbreviation) and Flight Number. Choose Preview Flight. (Image credit: Apple)

That's it. You can now see all of the key details about the flight. 

Track flights on Mac

  1. Open the Messages app. Find the conversation where a user has sent you flight information. They'll need to type the Airline Name and Flight Number in succession. In most cases, this also works with the airline abbreviation and number
  2. Tap the Airline Name/Abbreviation and Flight Number in Messages to bring up the flight information

To track your flights on a Mac, open Messages and bring up the message with the flight information. Tap on the Airline Air (or Abbreviation) and Flight Number to bring up the flight information. (Image credit: Apple)

We love this hidden Messages trick and often use it when flying abroad for a vacation or for work. It's so easy to do and the kind of thing that once you learn about you'll wonder how you got by without it.

With WWDC 2024 and new software like iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 on the horizon, we can't wait to see what else Apple has up its sleeve and the new tricks we'll be able to do come September when the iPhone 16 is released.

