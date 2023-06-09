Paris gets a big Apple Maps upgrade alongside France-wide cycling directions

Apple Maps has released updated, more details mapping data for Paris while also adding new cycling directions for the whole of France.

The new maps make Paris just the latest on a growing list of cities to feature detailed maps as well as gorgeous 3D landmarks — the likes of which make Paris look particularly stunning.

The new upgrade means that Apple's 3D maps are now available in a total of 22 different cities around the globe including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and London. Countries represented include the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK, and now France.

Looking good

Apple Maps expert Justin O'Beirne detailed the improvements that the new Apple Maps bring to the table, noting that Paris includes 30 landmark models including the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, and Apple Champs-Élysées.

The Paris upgrade also means that people can enjoy more detailed map data in general, including things like road markings and even trees and elevation.

Paris joins the ever-growing list of cities supporting Maps Detailed City Experience.Explore all of the 30 stunning new models with Landmarks: https://t.co/LrmU1cuieO#WWDC23 #AppleMaps pic.twitter.com/dgkYpLWdpcJune 8, 2023 See more

"Paris also now becomes the city with the most custom icons (33 total), stealing the crown away from the San Francisco Bay Area (which has 31)," O'Beirne adds.

In addition to the upgraded map data for Paris, France has also now gained full cycling directions support which makes it easier for cyclists to navigate between two locations.

As for what comes next, Spain, Portugal, and Italy are the three countries that we've been told to look out for.

The more detailed mapping data is available on all iPhones, iPads, and Macs running iOS 15, iPad 15, and macOS Monterey or later respectively. We'd suggest upgrading Apple's latest releases if you're still running any of those, with the WWDC 2023 also previewing what will come next in the shape of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma all arriving later this year.