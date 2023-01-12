Scam ChatGPT AI iPhone app yanked from the App Store amid explosive popularity

An app claiming to be the ChatGPT bot has been removed from the App Store after attempting to charge customers huge amounts of money for what is normally a free tool.

ChatGPT is a tool that can be used for free via a webpage so long as you sign up to get an OpenAI account. But that didn't stop one developer from creating an app called ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3 and charging money for it.

With the ChatGPT bot having a moment of fame online in recent weeks the fake app also shot to the top of the App Store charts, becoming the second most popular app of all.

ChatGPT is a tool that takes simple prompts and turns them into text — an email, a report, or just about anything and has been shown to be surprisingly good at what it does. This app, however, was anything but.

Big spender

The app was a free download that then charged users a $7.99 weekly or $49.99 annual subscription in order to get unlimited use and to remove ads. MacRumors (opens in new tab) notes that even before the app was removed from the App Store its reviews were inconsistent — some positive, some negative. Some users called the app out for being "fake," as of course, it was.

The developer of the app, 'Social Media Apps & Game Sports health Run Hiking Running fitness tracking,' have similarly sketchy apps available for download on the App Store. Note the keyword-stuffed developer name, just as was the case with the app's "ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3" title.

Apple hasn't confirmed whether the app was removed from sale by the developer or Apple itself, but it seems fairly obvious. It isn't clear how the app ever found its way through the App Store review process, however, something that Apple touts as the reason behind quality apps and one of the best iPhone features of all.