Setapp Family Plan supercharges your Mac and iPhone with 240+ apps for just $5 per user a month

Setapp is an app subscription that lets Mac and iOS users subscribe to the platform and access over 240 premium applications. Now, the service has launched Setapp Family to get even more value for your money by teaming up with your family members or even your friends.
"The best things in life are meant to be shared. With Family plan, you can share Setapp with any three people you know and get a bargain on powerful apps for daily workflow on Mac and iOS."
The new Family Plan gives four people access to 240+ Mac and iOS apps with a single subscription for $19.99/month. That's only $5 per user to access some incredibly awesome apps like Ulysses and CleanMyMac X.
It's very refreshing to see a subscription platform incite users to team up with friends and family to use the service. Setapp costs $12.50/month for a single-user account, so this Family Plan is insane value.
Not only is it great value, but Setapp is offering a 30-day free trial to get your friends and family involved. So if you're a subscriber of any of the 240+ apps on the platform, it makes sense to jump on this offer.
Setapp adds more apps to its extensive library regularly, but some of our favorites at iMore include, SideNotes, which is a handy note-taking widget that sits on your desktop; CleanShot X, a significant improvement on taking screenshots; and Ulysses, which is one of the best writing apps on iOS and macOS.
With WWDC just around the corner, it's time to get excited about software, and Setapp gives many reasons to care about third-party applications. If you've never tried the subscription service, now is the perfect time.
Do you use Setapp? What's your favorite app on the platform? Let us know by joining the iMore forum and leaving a comment below.
