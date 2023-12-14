iMessage for Android app Beeper slams Apple for "deliberately blocking" messages
Mixed messages.
Beeper Mini, the Android app that allows users to send iMessages, went live last week, got blocked, found a workaround, and has now seemingly been blocked again, according to Beeper. This time, only about 5% of users are suffering from the block and there’s one very simple workaround.
In a post on X, Beeper said ‘Apple appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users. Uninstalling and reinstalling Beeper Mini fixes the issue.
We won't have a fix tonight, but we're working on it.’
As a result of the issues it is facing, Beeper has canceled its subscription service for the app until it is stable enough to get the results Beeper Mini promises. It is not yet clear why uninstalling and reinstalling the app fixes this block but Apple’s alleged proactivity in blocking the app is a sign that this likely isn’t over. Both companies are working on ways around each other and this story is sure to develop over the coming weeks.
A smart solution – iMore’s take
Beeper Mini is a very smart little app. According to The Verge, the prototype was originally invented by a 16-year-old high school student, who was then approached by Beeper to turn it into a fully-fledged app. This is not the only time an app has promised Android users the ability to avail of iMessage, as Nothing has shown, but it’s the first time without a major catch or security flaw.
All messages are encrypted from end-to-end which means that Beeper doesn’t hang on to to that data. You do technically need an Apple ID to use it, which has changed in the last week, but your information never leaves your device. Nothing, on the other hand, used an Apple ID as a proxy device, essentially allowing your phone to use an ID on a different device to message. This is rather dangerous as there’s no way of ensuring that the middleman doesn’t abuse your information.
If Android users have to use iMessage, this is the best and safest way to do so, other than just buying an iPhone instead.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.