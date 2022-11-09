More Twitter confusion as Musk kills off the ‘official’ badge only hours after launch

That was quick. Just hours after introducing an all-new gray "official" checkmark, Twitter's Elon Musk has killed it. The mark, intended for governments, companies, major media outlets, and some public figures, was a weird idea to begin with, and now it's gone.

The news comes just hours after Twitter removed checkmarks that folks were putting by their name on the social network to compete with the long-used blue verified checkmark that folks now need to buy through a monthly subscription. The fake checkmarks included icons such as a white checkmark in the green box, a standard black checkmark, the square root symbol, and more.

When announcing the demise of the official gray check mark, Musk would only say, "I just killed it (opens in new tab)."

Strange times

Twitter has been undergoing significant changes since the Tesla founder officially purchased the company last month. In recent days, Musk fired (then rehired) many employees and announced new features to Twitter Blue. This subscription service will now include the verified blue checkmark option that was once only assigned to influencers. Interestingly, the Twitter Blue changes are only rolling out to iOS users, not those on Android.

Musk didn't announce why the new gray checkmark was killed. When it was announced, Twitter's Esther Crawford said those eligible for the new checkmark would include “government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

As new Twitter news arrives, we'll let you know.