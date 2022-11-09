Twitter's new verification service isn't available on Android or the web as new Twitter Blue launches on iOS only

Twitter has today announced its new Twitter Blue subscription package, a controversial new feature that will charge $7.99 a month to get you that coveted blue tick. However, according to Twitter, it's only available on iOS...

A new Help Center document (opens in new tab)states:

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet. Now on iOS, subscribe or upgrade* to Twitter Blue for $7.99/month (introductory offer) to get a blue checkmark and other premium features (opens in new tab).

That's right, Twitter Blue isn't available on Android or the web. The company confirmed:

No new subscriptions on Android or web will be possible beginning November 9, 2022, until the new $7.99/month Twitter Blue is available on those platforms.

Feeling Blue

There are lots of catches to the new Twitter Blue sub, which gets you a blue checkmark, the edit tweets feature, and more.

First, you need iOS:

"The new Twitter Blue is currently available for in-app purchase on iOS only"

Second, it's only available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, "with plans to expand."

If you create a new account today or henceforth, you will not be able to sign up for Twitter Blue at this time.

If you have Twitter Blue already, you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive version to get your checkmark.

Twitter does say that the blue checkmark "may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription service (opens in new tab)." This means that if you're already verified, it looks like you'll be keeping that blue checkmark. If you buy one with Twitter Blue, you don't have to meet the previous notable, active, and authentic criteria. Yep, anyone can get verified. Twitter is also temporarily restricting name changes on verified accounts, presumably to stop people impersonating Elon Musk in protest over the new changes.