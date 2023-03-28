Musk's Twitter is changing yet again — and this time it's making you pay for visibility

The Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk says that the For You page is changing, and it'll mean that you're likely to see more verified accounts than ever before.

That's because Musk's Twitter will soon only recommend tweets from people who have a verified account, whether that's via Twitter Blue or because they're a business or government entity. Everyone else? Your tweets won't appear organically as part of the Twitter algorithm.

Twitter has historically pushed its algorithm as a growth and engagement engine, but that will all change on April 15 when the change takes place.

No recommendations for you!

Musk announced the change via a post on Twitter, saying that "only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations" as of the middle of April.

Further, Musk also confirmed that only those who have a verified account will be able to vote on polls from the same date. The reason? Musk says that both changes are coming in an attempt to try and deal with "AI bot swarms."

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.March 27, 2023 See more

One way to make sure that you have more chance of people seeing your tweets will be to sign up for Twitter Blue. Priced at $8 per month or $84 per year, in-app when bought on the web, or $11 per month or $114.99 per year when bought via the App Store, Twitter Blue gives you that all-important verified checkmark. You'll also get a handful of other features that are neither here nor there, too.

At that price, it's debatable how many people will sign up for Twitter Blue just to get in on the act. Save your money and you'll be on your way to buying even Apple's best iPhone when the new models arrive this fall. We'd wager an iPhone 15 is probably a better way to spend that money anyway.