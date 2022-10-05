Twitter now lets you post videos, images, and GIFs all in one tweet
Twitter has just announced that everyone, including you, can now post multiple types of media in the same tweet for the first time. The feature was previously only available to people who were in on a pilot of program.
Previously, and as many likely hadn't realized, Twitter prevented people from mixing photos with GIFs and videos. As of today, that's changed for people using the official Twitter app on iOS and Android.
Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmIOctober 5, 2022
Twitter announced the move via a blog post, saying that people "need more than one kind of media to express yourself the way you want. Don’t worry, we’ve got you." The result is the ability to "share different types of visual content — videos, images, and GIFs — together in a single Tweet." That all seems pretty simple and, realistically, something that should always have been possible. Now, in the midst of the on-again, off-again, on-again Elon Musk takeover, it is.
"Adding “mixed” media to a Tweet is simple and straightforward. When composing a Tweet, tap the “Media” or “GIF” icons and select the content you want to share (and don’t forget to add descriptive text to make your images more accessible). That’s it!"
While Twitter says that you need to use iOS or Android to create a tweet with mixed media types, it also notes that "Tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms."
Twitter shared various examples of how tweets with multiple types of media could be used, including one from basketball star LeBron James that included a photo and video in a single message.
Year 20 is upon us ALL! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/lhfrg9OybTOctober 1, 2022
If this is a feature you've been waiting for, have at it. If not, there's still time for Musk to add something weird and wonderful before he changes his mind again.
