Apple's Sports app is now ready for the NBA and NHL playoffs, gaining other enhancements along the way

The Apple Sports app has its problems, but it's also a pretty solid option if you want a simple, clean app to see how your favorite team has ruined your weekend this time around. Apple has been steadily updating and improving the iPhone-only app in recent months and now it has another update ready to go, aimed specifically at a couple of sports.

Those sports are NBA and NHL, with Apple's App Store release notes saying that the update is all about the upcoming playoffs. The notes say that fans of the two sports will be able to follow "every matchup with added details on each series and more."

With the playoff series set to begin on April 20, this update arrived in the nick of time, but the playoff support isn't the only reason Sports fans should consider downloading this update.

It's game on

According to those release notes this Sports update also includes "stability and performance enhancements," although we don't yet know what that actually means. We'll be putting the app through its paces to see if those changes address any of the issues we've found with the app to date, though.

As for existing support, the Sports app offers scores and more across the MLS, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL, Premier League, NCAA basketball, and many more and is of course free.

Want to take the Sports app for a spin? You can grab it from the App Store right now. Those who already have the app installed can download the update as well, while anyone with automatic updates enabled might already be using it.

More from iMore