You can't be at home on the couch for every game, but technology has given us a way to stay connected to all of our favorite teams no matter where we are. Download a great sports app and stay updated on scores, news, and highlights. All of these apps work on the best iPhones and iPads; and some of the best Macs. Be sure to check compatibility before downloading.

The Athletic

If you're looking for in-depth reporting on your favorite sports and teams, you can't go wrong with The Athletic. The premium app offers in-depth analysis and exclusive articles from more than 400 full-time local writers. Top-tiered coverage includes the MLB with Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, NBA with David Aldridge and Shams Charania, NFL with Mike Sando and Michael Lombardi, NHL with Pierre LeBrun and James Mirtle, Fantasy with Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino, Premier League with David Ornstein and Oliver Kay, NCAA Football with Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman, and NCAA Basketball with Seth Davis and Dana O'Neil. The app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, and late-generation Macs, also includes podcasts, newsletters, live Q&As, etc.

The Athletic When you want the entire story, choose The Athletic app. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Bleacher Report

Rather than providing its own coverage, the Bleacher Report curates all the best sources on the web to get all the news you can about your favorite teams and players. You can open a stream to get scores, stories, videos, and photos from local and national newspapers, blogs, Twitter, etc. You can also share news via Facebook, Twitter, email, and text. Additionally, you can prioritize your alerts so that you read about the teams that are most important to you first. With a modern interface, Bleacher Report is one of the best-looking sports-related apps in the App Store. The Bleacher Report app works on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and late-generation Macs. There's also an Apple Watch app. If you are looking for sports coverage from multiple angles, Bleacher Report has you covered.

Bleacher Report All the sports scores and news in one place. Free with in-app purchaes at App Store

CBS Sports

Like the ESPN app, the CBS Sports app offers scores, highlights, and full access to specific games and leagues. Free content includes select live events and games, including SEC football, The Masters, PGA Championship & PGA Tour, NCAA basketball, etc. With a TV provider or Paramount+ login, you can access even more sports content, including the NFL, UEFA Champions & Europa Leagues, Serie A, Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, and NWSL. In addition, the CBS Sports app covers NFL & NCAA football, MLB baseball, NBA, WNBA & NCAA basketball, global soccer & MLS soccer, NHL hockey, PGA Tour golf, tennis, NASCAR, MMA, UFC, WWE, and others. The CBS Sports app is accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

CBS Sports Use the app all year long for sports coverage from multiple leagues worldwide. Free at App Store

ESPN

ESPN has been the U.S. sports leader for many years. Not only is it the place to go for the latest scores, but you can also find your favorite content in-app. On ESPN, you can watch the NFL (Monday Night Football), NBA, MLB, college sports (football, basketball, baseball, softball, and more), golf (The Masters), soccer (UEFA Euro and MLS), tennis (Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open), eSports, and more. With an ESPN+ subscription, your sports library grows even further with award-winning ESPN+ Originals and other content. ESPN also supports Apple's SharePlay so that you can stream live sports among friends via FaceTime, regardless of the location. Experience the ESPN app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

ESPN Where will ESPN take you today? That depends on the season, of course. Freee with in-app purchases at App Store

FOX Sports

The official FOX Sports app has grown significantly over the years as FOX itself has increased its on-air sports offerings. The app now includes content and scores for the MLB, USFL, NASCAR, PBC pay-per-view (boxing), soccer (MLS, EPL, Bundesliga), college sports (football, basketball, baseball, softball, and more), NFL, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, Pac 12, WWE SmackDown, NHRA Formula E and ARCA motorsports, PBA (bowling), Liga MX Soccer, Tennis, Rugby, and others. Content includes stories, live TV, bonus cams, odds, and, of course, scores. In addition, the app is the official home of the Big Ten Network and its unique programs, including The Journey, B1G Story, and Campus Eats. Some content requires logging in with your TV provider credentials. The FOX Sports app works on iPhones, iPad, and Apple TVs.

FOX Sports Get ready for the best in sports with the official FOX Sports app. Free at App Store

MLB

For years, America's National Pastime has been well-covered by the official MLB app. Ideally suited for anyone willing to pay for a subscription, the app is packed full of information, but even for folks who would rather not pay a dime, there's still a ton to see. The MLB app offers live games in both video and audio content, enhanced game-day pitch-by-pitch features, archival footage, and more. With a premium subscription, you can heck out pitch-by-pitch features, including realistic ballpark renderings. You can also sort batting, pitching, and fielding statistics and check out archive footage from classic games. The app is accessible on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and M1 Macs. Use it starting today and immerse yourself in the 2022 season like no other.

MLB It's time to play ball for every MLB team for the entire season, including the playoffs and World Series. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

NASCAR MOBILE

NASCAR MOBILE is the racing center for all things NASCAR. Featuring live race, qualifying, and practice leaderboards for all NASCAR Series, the app includes many free features such as live on-track and in-car driver cameras, live race broadcast radio, driver comparisons, and more. There are also iOS and iPadOS widgets. You'll also find exclusive news, video, and gallery content, and standings based on schedule, driver, manufacturer, and owner. The app also includes the ability to buy tickets to upcoming events and more. You can unlock extra features like an enhanced race day scanner, picture-in-picture video view, and more with a premium subscription. NASCAR MOBILE works on iPhone, iPad, and M1 or later Macs.

NASCAR MOBILE Every race and qualifier is covered with this official app for NASCAR. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

NBA

The official NBA app is the place to go for the latest hoops news and action, no matter the season. Use the app to check out the schedule, scores, stats, and standings, then stay for in-game and post-game highlights. With NBA League Pass and NBA TV, you can maximize your coverage by adding live and on-demand games based on matching your personal preferences. In addition, with a Pass, you get a customized Mobile View, more custom languages, multiple condensed game formats, and the ability to download games. Pass membership also includes NBA archives, where you can unlock classic games, documentaries, and more. NBA coverage is subject to blackouts and other restrictions in the U.S. and Canada. The app works on iPhones, iPad, and Apple TVs.

NBA This official app covers every score and dribble from the pre-season to the NBA Championships. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

NBC Sports

NBC Sports is the official home for the Olympics, Notre Dame football, NFL Sunday Night Football, etc. The app offers streaming of those events plus the PGA TOUR, Premier League (soccer), NASCAR Monster Energy & Xfinity Series races, French Open (tennis), Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness & Belmont), and the United States Football League (USFL). In addition, dedicated brand experiences are available for the Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, and Telemundo Deportes. Features include live events, video on demand, full-event replays, push notifications, alternative camera angles, etc. Some content requires a TV subscription. The NBC Sports app works on iPhones, iPad, and Apple TVs.

NBC Sports Football, golf, the Olympics, and more are covered on the NBC Sports app. Free at App Store

NFL

The official NFL app provides news and exclusive coverage of the No. 1 sport in the U.S. With free and paid content, the app features coverage throughout the NFL calendar, from the combines and draft coverage to the annual Super Bowl game. In addition, you can find articles and video highlights featuring the latest stories and breaking news from all around the NFL. Other features include up-to-the-minute scoring, in-game highlights, and drive charts. With cable or satellite authentication, you can unlock NFL Network coverage; and a premium NFL Game Pass opens up even more coverage, including the NFL RedZone. The NFL app works on iPhones, iPad, and Apple TVs. If you're really into the NFL, you can't go wrong with the official NFL app for news and coverage.

NFL What's your favorite NFL team? This official app has you covered. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

NHL

Like hockey? Done deal. The NHL app is your source for everything related to the National Hockey League. Scores, highlights, news — it's all here and with tailored alerts. You can follow your favorite teams and players, plus more. You can also purchase an NHL.TV subscription to get premium access. Live and on-demand games are subject to blackouts and other restrictions. Like all the other sports apps, you can curate everything based on your favorite teams; the app works on Apple mobile devices and Apple TV. Currently, the NHL app is not the official team app for the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, or Vancouver Canucks.

NHL Put your skates on and check out the best the NHL offers in this official app. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

theScore

This app includes scores, news, chat/messaging capabilities, and more, with U.S. and international leagues covered. In addition, with the Bet Mode, you can unlock the ultimate gaming experience. Among the leagues that are covered are football (NFL Football, NCAA Football, and CFL Football, regular season and playoffs), baseball (College World Series and MLB Baseball, season play and playoffs), basketball (NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball — including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and playoffs), hockey (NHL Hockey, IIHF WJHC - World Junior Hockey Championship, NCAA Frozen Four), soccer (Premier League Soccer, Champions League, FIFA World Cup, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS, - FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, Ligue 1, Coppa Italia, Copa Del Rey and Liga MX, UEFA European Championships), golf (PGA, LPGA, Ryder Cup, European Tour, Web.com Tour), tennis (ATP, WTA), mixed Martial Arts (MMA: UFC and Bellator), auto racing (NASCAR Sprint Cup, Formula 1), and lacrosse (NLL). You can find theScore app on iPhone, iPad, and M1 and later Macs.