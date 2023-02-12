How to watch the Super Bowl LVII commercials outside the U.S.

Every year the Super Bowl is one of the biggest televised events of the year. The big game this year is bound to be a wild one, especially since this football season was already so abnormal, while Rihanna is all set to play the halftime show.

Of course, if you're a regular reader of this site, you're interested in Apple, which means you remember the 1984 commercial that announced the date for when the Macintosh was going to be showcased.

Super Bowl ads are often huge spectacles, with big budgets and sometimes even bigger stars. Some are funny, some are inspirational, but all of them are pretty epic in different ways.

Yet sometimes it can be hard to watch the Super Bowl commercials outside of the U.S., but there are a few options for people looking to see what brands and companies are selling this year.

However, even if someone has no interest in the sport, plenty of people love to watch Super Bowl commercials instead, so with this in mind, we've got some tips to do this if you live outside of the US.

A VPN

VPNs have long been used to get around geo-locking and keep your internet browsing private and secure.

There are a lot of VPNs that could help you get access to CBS All Access (where the game will be streamed) if it's not available in your country. VPNs do cost money via a yearly or monthly subscription, but many also have free-trial periods that you could take advantage of for the big game. ExpressVPN is our pick for the best iPhone and iPad VPN, to protect your IP address while you surf the web.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to live stream the Super Bowl for free. Get going with this great offer, and then continue using it for all the additional security benefits after the Super Bowl has ended.

YouTube

A bunch of Super Bowl ads end up on YouTube, both before and after the game, and typically they don't end up geo-locked. If you come across any that don't seem to be available in your country, you can always look around on YouTube to see if anybody has reuploaded the video in your country, or use a VPN to access the content.

The ad above is Pepis's spot for the big game this year, and it's already available on YouTube. Lots of Super Bowl ad YouTube playlists get made each and every year following the game, so chances are there's a pretty good bet you can watch the ads if you look hard enough.