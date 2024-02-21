New Apple Sports app revealed, available right now — the sports app we've all been waiting for delivers scores and stats from leagues across the globe
Apple Sports is here!
Apple has today announced its brand new Apple Sports app, a free iPhone app that will deliver real-time scores, stats, and more from all of your favorite sports leagues and teams.
Available to download now in the U.S., UK, and Canada, Apple Sports is “designed for speed and simplicity,” and has personalization tools that let you put your favorite leagues and teams “front and center.”
Apple Sports comes with support for the following leagues already in season:
- MLS
- NBA
- NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)
- NHL
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Premier League
- Serie A
Apple will also add support for other leagues over time for their upcoming seasons, notably Major League Baseball and the NFL, as well as NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA. While the lineup of leagues for the U.S. is comprehensive, there’s currently no support for any of the lower tiers of the soccer pyramid in Europe.
Apple says Apple Sports “gives fans a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love.” You can customize scoreboards with teams, tournaments, and leagues, and the app comes with a plethora of information.
Apple Sports explained
Not only can you see scores and games, but there’s also support for play-by-play information, team stats, lineups, and even live betting odds. Where available, links will take you directly to the Apple TV app or connected streaming apps so you can watch live games. Apple Sports also comes with syncing to the My Sports sections of the Apple TV app and Apple News.
The app is free and runs on Apple’s iOS 17.2 software, so you don’t even need Apple’s best iPhone to use it, with support as far back as the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone XR. It can be downloaded now in the U.S., UK, and Canada, with support for English, French, and Spanish languages where available.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
