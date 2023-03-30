Steve Wozniak, Elon Musk, & others warn that ChatGPT-like AI poses ‘profound risks to society'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk are among more than 1,000 tech leaders who have asked for artificial intelligence development to be paused.

The group has written an open letter (opens in new tab), saying that developers of advanced A.I. are “locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict or reliably control.”

This comes as OpenAI continues to iterate on its ChatGPT chatbot and announced the launch of GPT-4, its most advanced technology to date.

What comes after GPT-4?

OpenAI's GPT-4 is at the forefront of the discussion about how much A.I. is too much. The open letter asks that all development of A.I. more powerful than the chatbot be paused, although overall development of A.I. technology isn't being warned against. The group doesn't want anyone working on what comes next.

“Humanity can enjoy a flourishing future with A.I.,” the letter says. “Having succeeded in creating powerful A.I. systems, we can now enjoy an ‘A.I. summer’ in which we reap the rewards, engineer these systems for the clear benefit of all and give society a chance to adapt.”

The New York Times (opens in new tab) adds that Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, and entrepreneur, is among those who signed the letter that includes top researchers as well as those working in the wider tech field.

ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm of late, showing just how capable it is. Especially when compared with what we all use daily — even the very best iPhone can't compete with Siri continuing to flounder. There are ways to get ChatGPT onto your iPhone, while an app also puts ChatGPT on your Mac.

While the open letter stops short of suggesting that we're close to a Terminator situation, it did add that more advanced A.I. could pose “profound risks to society and humanity.”