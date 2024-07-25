The first iPhone torrenting apps are now available, but you'll need to live in the EU to install them
It was only a matter of time.
AltStore PAL, the third-party app marketplace that allows EU-based iPhone users to install apps outside of Apple's App Store, has some new wares on offer. And two of them are exactly the kinds of apps that would never get Apple's seal of approval.
Four new apps are available for download, three of which are exclusive to the store and two of which fall into the same category — torrent apps.
Torrenting apps are explicitly banned from the App Store which means that the AltStore PAL route is the only one available to them, outside of the jailbreak world at least. And it was surely only a matter of time before they popped up via an alternative app marketplace.
Two to choose from
The two apps in question, The Verge reports, are iTorrent and qBitControl. The former is an iPhone torrent client as the name might suggest while the latter is a remote client for qBittorrent.
The other apps now available for download are PeopleDrop, a dating app of sorts as well as UTM SE, an app that can emulate operating systems like Windows and macOS on an iPhone. This app is already available in the App Store after it was released earlier this month but the other three apps have never been blessed by Apple.
Of course, you'll need to be in the EU to install any of these apps or indeed the AltStore PAL marketplace itself. The Digital Markets Act makes all of this possible, although those who have concerns about the potential legality and possible privacy risks of third-party app marketplaces will no doubt point to these new torrenting apps as a sign those concerns are founded.
