What you need to know
- A number of internet services are down right now for some users.
- In the United States, the issues are so far mostly focused on gaming services.
- In the United Kingdom, TikTok, Twitter, and more are experiencing issues.
A number of services and platforms on the internet are currently down.
According to Downdetector, Steam, Reddit, and more are experiencing connectivity issues for users. In the last hour alone, almost 20,000 people have reported issues with using Steam.
The issues are slightly different for users in the United Kingdom. According to Downdetector for that country, Discord, the Playstation Network, Twitter, and more are down. Issues reported regarding Discord are close to reaching over 1000 users.
It's currently unclear what is causing the connectivity issues across services and countries. For something so widespread, it usually falls on a cloud provider like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure, Google's cloud, or a DNS issue.
If we receive clarification or the issue resolves, we'll be sure to update this article to provide more information.
Betas never stop: The third developer beta for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The third beta of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Review — Mario Strikers: Battle League is fun, but misses some shots
The newest Mario Sports game definitely hits the mark with its gameplay and charm. But with its convoluted multiplayer and missing content, it doesn't hit the mark in the way that it could.
Apple's deal with MLS is great for us, but is it a good deal for Apple?
Apple announced today that it has signed a new deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) that will see every game streamed live via the Apple TV app. And that's pretty great news for people who want to watch MLS content — but it's a deal that gets stranger the more you dive into it.
Take down demons more comfortably in Diablo Immortal using a controller
It's more comfortable playing games like Diablo Immortal on your iPhone or iPad when using a controller. There are several that work well with iOS devices, but these are the best ones.