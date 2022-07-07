TikTok is testing a new setting that will allow people to limit their live streams to people who are 18 or older, according to reports.

The change would give people the option to prevent anyone who is under age from being able to see their live stream, with a message warning them that "only viewers 18 and above can see" content that has the option enabled according to a TechCrunch report based on screenshots shared by Watchful.ai.

In those screenshots, we see an option to enable "Mature Themes," although TikTok does still notify content creators that anything that breaks community guidelines will be removed — policies currently cover nudity, violence, and sexual activity.