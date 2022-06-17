What you need to know
- TikTok is testing a feature that will show you who watched your videos so long as they follow you.
- Other people you follow will see which videos you watched.
- The feature isn't available to everyone just yet.
Video-based social network TikTok is testing a feature that will show people which of their followers have watched their videos. That also means that people you follow will be able to see which videos you watched, too.
The feature, which TikTok told TechCrunch is not yet widely available, was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted about it on Twitter.
Navarra also says that the feature will be known as "post view history" and that it can also be disabled at any time via the Settings menu within the TikTopk app itself. It also appears that the history will only live for seven days — any videos that were watched eight days ago will not appear, for example.
With TikTok currently testing this feature it isn't yet known when, or even if, it will roll out to everyone. TikTok and other social networks test features with a limited number of users all the time and while many will eventually find their way into the apps we download from the App Store, that isn't always the case. We'll have to wait and see what happens with this particular feature.
Despite strong competition from the likes of Instagram, TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and watching relatively short videos that cover all kinds of genres and categories. The app continues to go from strength to strength and TikTok will see this feature as an important one for users.
iOS gaming recap: Netflix games are leveling up
This week in the mobile gaming world was all about Netflix. The streaming service announced there would be a total of 50 Netflix games by the end of the year and showed some of them off.
Some old iPhones are well worth a purchase
You can save a lot of cash on older iPhones that still pack a punch. These are the Apple handsets we still recommend.
USB-C iPhone mandate could bring the US in line with the EU
Hot on the heels of the European Union telling phone and tablet makers that they must use USB-C ports for charging from 2024, the United States government has now decided to join in. A group of Senate Democrats wants the US Commerce Department to require all manufacturers to use the same universal standard, although they're stopping short of saying that it needs to be USB-C.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!