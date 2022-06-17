Video-based social network TikTok is testing a feature that will show people which of their followers have watched their videos. That also means that people you follow will be able to see which videos you watched, too.

The feature, which TikTok told TechCrunch is not yet widely available, was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted about it on Twitter.

New! TikTok Post View History 😳



You can now see which of your followers watched your TikToks! 👁



…And the people you follow will be able to see you watched their TikToks😮 pic.twitter.com/fgVX3mEJab — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 15, 2022

Navarra also says that the feature will be known as "post view history" and that it can also be disabled at any time via the Settings menu within the TikTopk app itself. It also appears that the history will only live for seven days — any videos that were watched eight days ago will not appear, for example.

With TikTok currently testing this feature it isn't yet known when, or even if, it will roll out to everyone. TikTok and other social networks test features with a limited number of users all the time and while many will eventually find their way into the apps we download from the App Store, that isn't always the case. We'll have to wait and see what happens with this particular feature.

Despite strong competition from the likes of Instagram, TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and watching relatively short videos that cover all kinds of genres and categories. The app continues to go from strength to strength and TikTok will see this feature as an important one for users.