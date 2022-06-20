What you need to know
- Apple has made a new TikTok filter available that helps you look like Harry Styles in the latest AirPods ad.
- The filter includes music from Styles' latest album.
Have you ever wished you could star in your very own AirPods ad, complete with funky filters and eye-catching colors? Now you can, with a new filter that's available on everyone's go-to viral video platform — TikTok.
Apple recently ran a new AirPods ad with Harry Styles and now you can get that same psychedelic look by taking advantage of a new TikTok filter called AirPods Silhouette. It's an official thing, too, with Apple now leaning into TikTok more than ever.
@apple Jump into a new dimension of sound with Spatial Audio, just like @Nifè ♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles
Alongside all those colors you'll also find yourself dancing along to music from Styles' latest Harry's House album, so make sure to get your best dancing shoes out before hitting the record button!
Trying the new filter out is pretty simple, although the dancing part might be more difficult for those of us with two left feet!
- Tap the (+) button to begin creating a new video.
- Tap the Effects button and then enter a new search for "AirPods silhouettes" and you're done!
Now you just need to put your AirPods in and get dancing!
The new filter is part of a larger promotion that included Styles, AirPods, and Spatial Audio. The original ad was first shared earlier this month and has since been used online and on TV.
The magical listening experience of AirPods with Spatial Audio meets Harry Styles' new album "Harry's House." With dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around, you'll hear Harry Styles like never before (Spatial Audio works with compatible devices and supported content).
It was later confirmed that Styles donated his fee for the ad to the International Rescue Committee, an outfit that helps refugees in more than 40 countries around the world.
