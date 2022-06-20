Have you ever wished you could star in your very own AirPods ad, complete with funky filters and eye-catching colors? Now you can, with a new filter that's available on everyone's go-to viral video platform — TikTok.

Apple recently ran a new AirPods ad with Harry Styles and now you can get that same psychedelic look by taking advantage of a new TikTok filter called AirPods Silhouette. It's an official thing, too, with Apple now leaning into TikTok more than ever.

Alongside all those colors you'll also find yourself dancing along to music from Styles' latest Harry's House album, so make sure to get your best dancing shoes out before hitting the record button!

Trying the new filter out is pretty simple, although the dancing part might be more difficult for those of us with two left feet!

Tap the (+) button to begin creating a new video. Tap the Effects button and then enter a new search for "AirPods silhouettes" and you're done!

Now you just need to put your AirPods in and get dancing!

The new filter is part of a larger promotion that included Styles, AirPods, and Spatial Audio. The original ad was first shared earlier this month and has since been used online and on TV.