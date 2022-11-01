Twitter Blue sucks even more after Elon Musk ended ad-free news articles
Another reason not to pay for it.
Twitter Blue no longer gives subscribers access to ad-free news articles, removing one of the few reasons people might have to pay for it.
Twitter Blue normally costs $4.99 per month and it allows people to read ad-free content from publishers that have signed up to be part of the program. However, Twitter has informed those publishers that Twitter Blue no longer includes that perk and, as a result, ad-free versions of their content will not be presented to users of the social network.
Chief Twit
The email sent to publishers, first reported on by 9to5Mac, says that Twitter will be "launching an update to Twitter Blue" in the coming weeks, but right now, ad-free content is gone.
"We are attaching an official notice of termination of notice of the service, as well as termination of the associated Publisher Agreement, given that the service underlying the agreement is no longer active," the email says. The ad-free articles were discontinued almost immediately, as of the close of business on October 31, 2022.
This latest news comes as new owner Elon Musk continues to make sweeping changes at Twitter. He's reportedly had engineers looking into the prospect of resurrecting Vine, while he is also said to have Tesla engineers looking at the Twitter code to see how it works.
More notably, Musk is also said to want to charge Twitter Verified members $20 per month to keep their blue checkmark, something that hasn't gone down well among Musk's target audience. That new subscription is thought to be part of the expanded Twitter Blue that the email to publishers references.
Other changes Musk has made reportedly include having people work 12-hour shifts over seven days per week, all while threatening to lay off half of Twitter's workforce.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
